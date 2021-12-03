Now get your Vaccination Certificate in just 2 minutes by this whatsapp number

Vaccination certificate has become an important part of life now, for traveling or visiting anywhere you must have your vaccination certificate, now get your Vaccination certificate online on Whastapp by following these easy steps,

Now add MyGov Corona Helpdesk number (+91 90131 51515) in your contact list to get your vaccination certificate anytime anywhere,

After adding the number in your contact list, message 'Certificate' within a minute you will receive the message

'Generating an OTP for the number (Xyz). You will receive an OTP from Cowin.

Please enter the 6 digit OTP below within 3 minutes. Then type your OTP and send.

You will again receive the message like "We're confirming your OTP, this may take up to 30 seconds"

'Here is the member registered with this number

1. (XYZ)

Type 1 for downloading Cowin Certificate or type Menu to view the Main Menu.'

Reply with the following instructions (1)

And here your vaccination certificate will be available in 2minutes.

For more information related to Covid-19, you can use the number 91 90131 51515 and get any information by using these steps,

Please choose from the following options 👇

1. What to do if you have symptoms of COVID-19

2. Vaccination - Book Appointment, Download Certificate, Centre & FAQ

3. Latest Updates & Useful Alerts on COVID-19

4. Professional Advice & Ways to Improve Immunity

5. Where to Get Help - National & State Level

6. MythBusters - Authenticate News

7. Together We Can - Success Stories & Positive Harmonies

8. Info on Coronavirus, Symptoms and How to Reduce Risk

Tip: You can type 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 to make a selection of the menu options.