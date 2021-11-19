Now it is easy to change nominees in EPF, learn the whole process
To ensure the social security of client's family members, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) provides enrollment facility to all EPFO members in the Provident Fund Provident Fund (PF). Now EPFO members can digitally submit EPF, EPS nominations by logging on to the EPFO website epfindia.gov.in.
However, the EPF account holder can change his EPF or PF account nominee by filing a new PF nomination. As per the news published in Mint, now EPFO subscriber does not need to inquire with EPFO to change his PF nominee. PF account holders can change the previous nominees by submitting new PF nominations themselves.
Simple steps to make PF nomination online
1- Login to EPFO's official website - epfindia.gov.in
2- After that go to ‘Service’ and click on ‘For Employees’ tab
3- Then check in Services in ‘Member UAN / Online Service (OCS / OTCP)’
4- Login with your UAN and Password
5- Select ‘E-Nomination’ in ‘Manage’ tab
6- Click on 'Yes' to update your family declaration
7- Click on ‘Add Family Details’
8- Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total share in the amount
9- After the declaration click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’
10- Click on ‘E-sign’ to receive OTP
11- An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to your Aadhar card
12- Insert OTP
13- With this your E-nomination will be registered on EPFO
EPFO members should note that they can add multiple PF nominations to their e-nominations and are not required to submit hard copies of documents after submitting EPF, EPS nominations online.