NSG became stronger, successful in averting terror attacks during PM Modi's tenure: MP Home Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the elite counter-terrorism unit of the country National Security Guard (NSG) has become better, stronger and successful in averting terror attacks in the country.

Mishra while speaking to reporters said, "Earlier news of terrorist attacks in different parts of the country was frequent, but ever since the command went under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the unit has only become better, stronger and successful in averting terror attacks. We are confident that our commandos are capable of dealing with terrorists no matter where they hide."

His remarks came after an anti-terror mock drill was conducted by the NSG commandos in the Hamidia Hospital and Bharat Bhavan here today. Senior officers of NSG and Madhya Pradesh Police also participated in the mock drill.

He further stated that due to the modernisation of the weapons and training techniques of the NSG, terrorism is 'vanishing' from the country.

"The experience of witnessing the mock drill by NSG commandos is amazing and unforgettable. The way our NSG commandos do their work is really commendable. When there were attacks in Mumbai, on Akshardham, and the teams of NSG were handling the situation, then I used to wonder how do they do that. But today I witnessed it myself. The way their weapons and training techniques have been modernised, now it is understandable why terrorists are running away from the country and how terrorism is vanishing," added Mishra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor