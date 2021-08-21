NSG commandos in Indore conduct anti-terror mock drills

A team of 120 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos conducted an anti-terror mock drill in a hotel in Indore on Friday.

The mock drill was conducted to test the preparedness of NSG commandos in preventing any 26/11-type terror attack in Indore. The mock drill operation was aimed at capturing terrorists holed up in a hotel and freeing guests taken as hostages.

During the drill, the team checked every room and evacuated the hotel staff safely, making the terrorists (commandos who were acting as terrorists during the drill) surrender successfully.

Speaking to ANI, NSG Commando Nitesh Kumar, said, "We keep on conducting such exercises across the country. 26 groups have been set up for similar exercises in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa. The main aim is to learn in each exercise and come up with the best practices which we can incorporate in our future training and drills."

"Our team of 120 commandos have come to Indore which will impart training at different locations here. In the coming days, we are planning to conduct this exercise in Bhopal. Our today's exercise was also rated high and we had a lot of learning outcomes. We improve ourselves after each exercise," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor