NSG commandos, Tamil Nadu Police conduct counter-terrorism drill at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple

National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Tamil Nadu police force conducted a counter-terrorism drill at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai district on Friday late night.

Over 150 NSG personnel were engaged in the security exercise and demonstrated the security measures to counter terrorist attacks and protect the public.

The drill is generally conducted annually by the NSG in highly protected areas like the Meenakshi Amman temple, a world-famous heritage site, which can possibly be a target for a terror attack.

The rehearsal began at 10 pm and continued till 2 am.

( With inputs from ANI )

