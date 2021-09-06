NSUI members detained after protest over alleged IIT-JEE fraud case

Several National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members have been detained by Delhi Police on Monday during their protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged IIT-JEE (Main) 2021 fraud.

The protestors raised slogans against the BJP-led government and the Minister.

On September 2, CBI conducted searches at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in JEE (Main) Exam 2021 by a private educational institution.

The online examination system for admission in JEE (Main) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has come under scanner after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested seven persons of a private consultancy firm for charging up to Rs 15 lakh per candidate to facilitate admissions in top engineering colleges.

A CBI court has sent Affinity Education Directors Siddharth Krishna and Vishambar Mani Tripathi, and its employee Hritik Singh to CBI custody till September 9 in connection with the alleged irregularities in JEE mains exam. The remaining arrested persons will be produced before a magistrate later.

Source further informed that accused persons connived with the supervisors of the JEE(Main) 2021, Session-4 Exam centres at Sonipat and made necessary arrangements for fraudulent practices during the exams.

JEE Main is a central standardised computer-based test for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning courses across India.

( With inputs from ANI )

