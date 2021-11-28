Odisha: 25 students of govt school in Mayurbhanj test positive for COVID19

As many as 25 students of Government (SSD) Girls' High School, Chamakpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha tested positive for COVID-19.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Rupavanoo Mishra, Chief District Medical Officer, Mayurbhanj, said, "One government girls high school. Some students had some symptoms of cough and cold. We conducted RAT. 25 students test positive for COVID-19."

"We are taking all the precautionary measures. The students are getting treatment. The health condition of students is stable. We have sanitised the school premises and the situation is under control and being monitored by our medical team," added Mishra.

( With inputs from ANI )

