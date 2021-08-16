Odisha CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased in Bisamakatak road accident

Expressing grief and sympathy for the bereaved families in a road accident at Bisamakatak, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also announced free treatment for two persons injured in the incident and wished them a speedy recovery.

On August 13. four persons, one from Rayagada and three from Bolangir, died in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a truck at Bisamakatak.

( With inputs from ANI )

