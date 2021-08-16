Odisha CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased in Bisamakatak road accident
By ANI | Published: August 16, 2021 12:20 AM2021-08-16T00:20:34+5:302021-08-16T00:30:07+5:30
Expressing grief and sympathy for the bereaved families in a road accident at Bisamakatak, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.
Expressing grief and sympathy for the bereaved families in a road accident at Bisamakatak, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.
The Chief Minister also announced free treatment for two persons injured in the incident and wished them a speedy recovery.
On August 13. four persons, one from Rayagada and three from Bolangir, died in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a truck at Bisamakatak.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app