Odisha CM appoints retired IAS officer Upendra Tripathy as Advisor of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed Upendra Tripathy as advisor cum working president and chairman of the executive committee of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) with the status and rank of Minister of State.

Besides this, he will also discharge the duties as Principal Advisor (Education) to Chief Minister, said an official statement from the state government.

Tripathy, IAS (Retd.) officer of Karnataka cadre 1980 batch, brings in both global and local experience and expertise from across the world into the Adarsha School Sangathana in Odisha, the government said.

As Commissioner of public instruction in the province of Karnataka, between 1999-2001, which had 3,00,000 teachers and around one crore of students then, he introduced a plethora of innovations, some of which continue even today from the quality of education to access and use of technology.

He is the first and founding Director General of International Solar Alliance. Tripathy is known for receiving the prestigious Prime Minister's award for excellence in public administration in the individual category. He has also received several other awards for his innovations and ideas during his career as a civil servant.

He was also the Secretary to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. He also served as an Advisor (Agriculture and Marine Products) in the Indian Embassy in Brussels.

Besides his services in Revenue Administration, Rural Development, Petroleum Conservation, Agriculture and Horticulture, Agricultural Marketing, Education, Environment and Transportation has brought many accolades for him.

Tripathy, a native of Kahakapur, near Rambha, Ganjam, Odisha, studied in Ravenshaw College, then Jawaharlal Nehru University and Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.

He has volunteered to serve his home state Odisha without any salary and to contribute his part in the transformation of the education system. His vast experience will certainly enrich the organisation, stated an official release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor