Odisha CM inaugurates 130 high schools with better facilities in 5 districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated 130 high schools with better facilities under the 5T School transformation program of the state government.

These transformed schools have been inaugurated in five districts including Nuapada, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Rayagada, and Nayagarh. A total of 531 schools have been dedicated so far.

The Chief Minister said, "competitive spirit is essential for achieving excellence, the environment in schools after the transformation has boosted the competitive spirit among the students."

Patnaik asked students to take full advantage of the transformation in the education system in the state.

The Chief Minister further said, "the future of the country is being shaped in schools."

"School time is one of the most important times in a child's life, so it is our responsibility to create opportunities for the development of their skills," he said.

Patnaik said, "he wishes to see children excel in all areas and bring glory for Odisha in all fields including studies, sports, and music."

The goal of school transformation is to help the children so that they can dream big and move forward with confidence to face all challenges in life, he added.

The Minister said that the school transformation program has eliminated the differences between the schools in the city and the villages.

The state government has reserved 15 per cent of seats in Government medical and engineering colleges for the children of government schools so that their dream of becoming a doctor and engineer can be fulfilled, he said.

In the first phase total of 1,075 schools have been transformed in State.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor