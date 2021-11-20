Odisha CM inaugurates smart health card distribution in Dhenkanal, Anugul

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the distribution of smart health cards under 'Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana' in Dhenkanal and Anugul districts. Around 10 lakh people in each district will benefit from the scheme.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that these Smart Health Card under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is a strong step towards the "healthy Odisha and a happy Odisha".

"Everyone has the right to live life with dignity and this health card assured the same. I am very happy to the people of Anugul and Dhenkanal District," Patnaik said.

Along with the distribution of Health Cards, the Chief Minister has also launched various development projects in both districts, worth Rs 880 crore projects for the Dhenkanal district and Rs 1176 crore for Anugul.

Launching development projects in Anugul, Patnaik said, "State government is now focusing to provide safe drinking water to every household in the district."

Similarly, launching the projects in Dhenkanal, the Chief Minister said, "Dhenkanal is making a name in the industry as well as in horticulture sector, Rs 50 crore would be invested in tourism development in the district."

The Chief Minister said that 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state would benefit from the Smart Health Card and people of the state can avail free medical treatment by holding these cards in the 200 largest hospitals across the country including Odisha.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor