Odisha CM launches 9 online services of state's energy department

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched nine services of the state's energy Department online.

These online services have been integrated into a single e-district platform and will be available to beneficiaries on the portals edistrict.odisha.gov.in and eicelectricityodisha.nic.in.

Chief Minister said that delivering hassle-free services to the people has always been the topmost priority of the state government. "We are committed to bringing about such transformations in every sphere of life," he said.

Patnaik said that these online services will be greatly beneficial for industries, commercial establishments besides the skilled electrical workforce of the state.

"With the new online platform, the electrical workforce of the State such as the electrical workmen, supervisors, and contractors can now apply Online for grant and renewal of their licenses. Inclusion of the online services such as electrical licensing, safety inspections and testing shall greatly facilitate the industries," he added.

Digitally signed e-certificates can be downloaded by the applicants, ensuring transparency and authenticity. Timely delivery of services at the fingertips shall be the essence of these online services. He appreciated the initiatives of the Energy Department for successfully transforming their key services online for the benefit and digital empowerment of the citizens.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and other senior officers were also present at the ceremony.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor