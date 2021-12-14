Odisha CM launches distribution of BSKY smart health card in Cuttack, Khordha districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Cuttack and Khordha districts.

As many as 18 lakh people in Cuttack and about 14 lakh in Khordha districts will get benefit from these smart cards. With this, these BSKY cards have been distributed in 26 districts of the State.

Addressing the function in Cuttack, the Chief Minister said that "BSKY Smart Health Card is a testament to the state government's commitment towards healthy Odisha and a happy Odisha."

Informing about the state government's move to make SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack's a world-class health care institution, Patnaik stated that it will be a milestone in country's health care sector in the coming days.

"BSKY smart health cards are the beginning of the new era in Odisha's healthcare services. With the help of these smart health cards, we can alleviate the worries of our people," the Chief Minister said while addressing the people in Khordha.

"As many as 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state would be benefitted. Many concerns related to health care can be avoided, especially financial ones," he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also dedicates development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in the Cuttack district and Rs 1,000 crore projects in the Khordha district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor