Odisha CM lays foundation for 504 govt residences for police personnel in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation for as many as 504 government quarters for police personnel in Bhubaneswar.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), over two-third of these residences will be allocated to Constables and Head-Constables.

"Out of these 504 quarters, 56 E-Type Quarters will be constructed in Janla, 28 D-Type Quarters in Reserve Police Line, 28 E-Type Quarters in Tamando, 28 E-Type Quarters in Airfield area, 28 E-Type Quarters in Badagada, 28 F-Type Quarters in Reserve Police line, 28 F-Type Quarters in Laxmisagar, another 28 F-Type Quarters in Badagada, 28 F-Type Quarters in Reserve Police Line. Besides, 224 F-Type Quarters will be constructed at UPTTI Campus in Bhubaneswar," CMO said.

( With inputs from ANI )

