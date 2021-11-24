Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes smart health cards in Odisha's Rayagada

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Rayagada district virtually on Tuesday and said people can avail free medical treatment through them in the 200 largest hospitals across the country.

About 8.3 lakh people will be benefited from these cards, which have been distributed in 17 districts in the state so far.

Inaugurating the event, Patnaik lauded the tribal people and said that they have taken advantage of various government schemes to change their lives. "Similarly women in the district have joined 4,000 Mission Shakti Groups to improve their social and economic situation and make themselves empowered," he added.

The Chief Minister said that 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state would benefit from the smart health cards and they can avail free medical treatment through them in the 200 largest hospitals across the country, including Odisha.

"Every life is precious for us, be it the farmer or the daily wage labourer or the rickshaw puller, let everyone live with dignity, and this is the aim of the state government policies," Patnaik said.

"Odisha is the only state in the country where the state government bears all the expenses, from testing to treatment to all patients during COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Along with the distribution of smart health cards, Patnaik also inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 870 crore for Rayagada. The Chief Minister said that two mega lift projects have been completed in Rayagada to irrigate 1,000 hectares of land in the Gunupur block.

( With inputs from ANI )

