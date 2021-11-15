Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates 138 schools in 4 districts on children's day

On the occasion of children's day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 138 schools in four districts including Boudh, Sonpur, Bhadrak and Kendujhar under 5T School transformation program.

In the first phase of the 5T School Transformation program, 1,075 schools in 30 districts of the state have been completed, out of which a total of 330 transformed schools have been made available to students till now.

The Chief Minister said that "in the development of the education system, a new era has started in the state."

Education is the stepping stone of transformation, the ongoing school transformation initiative has filled the confidence and excitement among the students, he said.

Inaugurating the event, Patnaik said, "the future of the country is being shaped in schools."

"School time is one of the most important times in a child's life, so it is our responsibility to create opportunities for the development of their skills,"

"I want the students of my state to be ahead in all fields, have big dreams and move forward with confidence to face all the challenges of life, this is the primary objective of the school Transformation program."

Chief Minister further said that the school transformation program has eliminated the differences between the schools in the city and the villages.

"The state government has reserved 15 per cent seats in Government medical and engineering colleges for the children of government schools so that their dream of becoming a doctor and engineer can be fulfilled," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

