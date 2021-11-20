Odisha CM sanctions Rs 500 cr for repair of roads, sewers, footpaths damaged by rain

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the repair and improvement of roads, sewers and footpaths damaged by rain in urban areas, said the Chief Minister's office on Saturday.

The Chief Minister has directed officials that the work should be started immediately and completed before the next monsoon season.

( With inputs from ANI )

