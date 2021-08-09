Odisha: CRPF busts Maoist hideout in Kalahandi

Published: August 9, 2021 06:46 AM

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) busted a Maoist hideout in Kalahandi district and recovered explosives, arms and ammunition on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Second-in-Command of CRPF 4th Battalion, Mitu Roy said, "CRPF forces busted a Maoist hideout in Kalahandi district and recovered a huge cache of explosives, arms and ammunition."

"One of our sniffing dogs located suspicious material. We recovered items hidden for future use," said Mitu Roy.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

