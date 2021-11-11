Odisha: Govt officer held for possessing disproportionate assets

Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) Deputy Manager for allegedly possessing disproportionate movable and immovable assets.

According to the vigilance agency, the officer has been recognised as Pratap Samal. It claims it to be the highest disproportionate assets unearthed in the history of the Odisha Vigilance.

"After thorough searches, the disproportionate assets unearthed so far are to the tune of Rs 14,87,41,194 which comes to 1021 per cent of the known sources of income," Director of Odisha Vigilance YK Jethwa said.

"Samal and his spouse were found in possession of huge disproportionate assets, which he could not explain satisfactorily," he added.

A case has been registered against Samal and his wife Sasmita under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency also informed that the arrested accused will be presented before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance.

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

