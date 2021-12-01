Odisha launches 17 industrial projects worth Rs 1,000 crore

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched 17 industrial projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore, including the inauguration of 7 industrial projects and groundbreaking for 10 projects, said a press release from Chief Minister's Office.

While the seven inaugurated projects have attracted an investment of Rs 152 crore, the 10 projects, for which ground-breaking was done, will come up with an investment of Rs 848 crore.

All these projects will create employment opportunities for 2400 persons in total.

These diversified projects are ranging across Food processing, Tourism, Plastic, Manufacturing and Fertilizer sectors will create potential employments for over 2,400 persons in the state. Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include IFFCO, Ramco Cements and Coastal Biotech.

Many of the units that participated in the groundbreaking ceremony got their in-principle approval in the last 3 months.

Hailing the 5T approach of the Government, Chief Minister Patnaik said, "Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India. We have been marching ahead on the path of industrial development and are consistently ranked amongst the top states in terms of live manufacturing investments in India." Focusing on the 5T initiative, he said, "My Government has taken up several proactive measures towards the development of industries. This has created an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the State."

Further, he added, "Over the last two decades, the Government of Odisha has taken substantial and progressive measures to ensure sustainable industrial development and growth in the state. My Government's stable policy and regulatory environment have enabled robust growth of the industrial sector in the state. The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and facilitation provided by various Departments involved has also ensured that businesses continue to grow in the state. Our government has been both pro-people and pro-industry and I believe, we have been able to find a good balance and achieve good success in this period. Moving ahead, I would like to assure you that the Government of Odisha is committed to providing the best of support to enterprises as well as provide the best of opportunities to its people to grow."

Speaking on the occasion Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister for Energy, Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of Odisha said that the government has taken several initiatives to attract investments in sectors that provide employment to a large number of people.

With inputs from ANI

