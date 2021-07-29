Odisha: Over 66 kg ganja seized from auto-rickshaw in Gajapati district

Odisha Police on Wednesday seized over 66 kilograms of Ganja (cannabis) from an auto-rickshaw transporting the contraband from Raipanka to Nuagada in Gajapati district on Wednesday.

As per a statement issued by Gajapati district police, the accused auto-rickshaw driver jumped from the vehicle and fled.

"One Auto Rickshaw loaded with two bags of contraband Ganja has been sized by Police on July 28 during patrolling duty. Total 66.070 kilograms of Ganja seized. The accused jumped from the vehicle and fled away. The driver of the auto was transporting the ganja from Raipanka to Nuagada side under Kenduguda GP. Under Adava police limits," the statement said.

Police have registered a case under sections 20(b)(ii)(C)/25/29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further investigation in the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

