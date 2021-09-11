Odisha: People fear for crops as herd of elephants come in Mayubhanj

People in Mayurbhanj fear for their crops as a herd of elephants came in a local village in Mayubhanj from West Bengal.

However, elephants returned to West Bengal a few hours later.

Speaking to ANI, Mayurbhanj Range officer, Rabinarayan Mohanty, "Usually, elephants come here during the paddy season. However, this year, these elephants come here from West Bengal more frequently. Local villagers feared for their crops being destroyed. However, after one to two hours, they returned to again West Bengal area."

Forest Department is monitoring the movement of elephants, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor