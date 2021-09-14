Odisha police arrest senior leader of Maoist organisation involved in killing police personnel
Published: September 14, 2021
Odisha Police have arrested a senior leader of the Maoist organisation named the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) which is operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said a police official on Tuesday.
The accused has arrested near the Boipariguda area of the Koraput district. A huge amount of ammunition was also seized from his possession.
"Odisha Police have arrested a very senior leader of the Maoist organisation- Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC)- operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. A case has been registered. He was caught near Boipariguda in Koraput," Abhay, Odisha DGP told ANI.
The Director General of Police also informed the leader of Maoists was involved in a large number of killings of police personnel.
"We will try to get him on police remand. He is involved in a large number of killings of police personnel including the ones in 2009, 2010, 2011 and very recently. We have also seized ammunition from him," he added.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
