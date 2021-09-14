Odisha police arrest senior leader of Maoist organisation involved in killing police personnel

Odisha Police have arrested a senior leader of the Maoist organisation named the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) which is operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said a police official on Tuesday.

The accused has arrested near the Boipariguda area of the Koraput district. A huge amount of ammunition was also seized from his possession.

"Odisha Police have arrested a very senior leader of the Maoist organisation- Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC)- operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. A case has been registered. He was caught near Boipariguda in Koraput," Abhay, Odisha DGP told ANI.

The Director General of Police also informed the leader of Maoists was involved in a large number of killings of police personnel.

"We will try to get him on police remand. He is involved in a large number of killings of police personnel including the ones in 2009, 2010, 2011 and very recently. We have also seized ammunition from him," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor