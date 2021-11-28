Odisha Police neutralises Naxal Commander in Balangir district

Odisha Police on Sunday neutralised a Naxal commander and seized arms, live ammunition and incriminating Naxal materials in Balangir district.

"In a successful Anti-Naxal operation by Balangir Police, one Maoist in the rank of ACM have been neutralized. Arm, live ammunition and many incriminating Maoist materials seized," Odisha police tweeted.

The police also appealed to the Maoist cadres to surrender and benefit from the generous surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Odisha government.

