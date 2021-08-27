Odisha records 816 new Covid cases, 69 fatalities in last 24 hours

Odisha recorded 816 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 8,271, as per the state government data.

Out of 816 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Khurda and Cuttack districts recorded the highest numbers with 291 and 116 cases respectively. While Jharsuguda, Nuapada, and Rayagada districts recorded only one positive case each.

The state has recorded 69 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the overall total death toll of the state stands at 7,697 so far. However, 764 people have been recovered from the infection on Friday, taking the cumulative recoveries to 9,88,854.

In Odisha, 1,78,07,557 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 10,04,875 have tested positive till now.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 44,658 new Covid-19 cases, 32 988 recoveries, and 496 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

