Omicron In India: Five people who came in contact with Omicron patient test COVID positive

A new variant of the Corona has entered the country.The Omicron, was discovered in South Africa. The two victims from Africa had come to Bangalore in Karnataka. One of the two patients is a 66-year-old male while the other is a 46-year-old male. The former had returned from South Africa (via Dubai) and was fully vaccinated

Those who came in contact with him were tested on November 22 and 25. Their report has also come positive. According to the information provided by the Bangalore Municipal Corporation, two foreigners who came to Karnataka have been affected by the Omicron. Three primary contacts and two secondary contacts of the 46-year-old male tested positive between 22nd and 25th November. All are isolated, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

As a precautionary measure, swab samples from all five have been sent for genome sequencing. Municipal officials have said that they are waiting for the report. Also, both patients from South Africa were fully vaccinated with both doses of corona vaccine.