Omicron In India: When & from which country did Omicron enter India? Government alert due to new variant

Two patients of the new variant of Corona 'omicron' have been found in India. Patients with this variant have been found in about 29 countries so far, though almost all countries are taking precautions. Similarly, in Bangalore, there has been an uproar over the discovery of two patients infected with Omicron. This has led to discussions on where and how these patients came from.

Karnataka gave shocking news to the country today. A few days ago, the patient had flown to Bangalore from South Africa. He was found to be corona positive. The health department then sent the sample for genome sequencing to see if it is Omicron variant. On Thursday, it became clear that the patient had been infected with omicron variant. Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said that the patient had come to Bangalore a few days back.

So far, 373 patients infected with the omicron virus have been found in 29 countries. Its symptoms are different from the Corona variants found so far. Although this variant is spreading rapidly, experts say that it is not as dangerous as Delta. So far 3476 people have come to India from the countries affected by Omicron. Of these, 6 passengers were found to be corona positive. Among them were two persons found in Karnataka. In the last 24 hours, 9765 new patients of Corona have been found in the country. At least 477 people have died due to covid. The death toll from the corona has risen to 4,69,724.