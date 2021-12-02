'Omicron' is possibly already in India, says Dr Samiran Panda of ICMR

Omicron is possibly in India already, and it is only a matter of time before it is detected. If it is found in the country, there is no reason to be surprised, said Dr Sameeran Panda, head of the Epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia and South Korea, one patient has been diagnosed with Omicron. Omicron was first discovered in African countries on November 9. Panda said that in the last few months, many travelers from South Africa and other countries have gone around the world. It is possible that some of them were affected. Therefore, the virus can be found in India. The rate of infection is high.

"If Covid appropriate behavior is not followed, one can always get infected. Masks, hand hygiene, and avoiding mass gatherings can help in prevention," he said.

