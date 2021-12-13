Omicron News: Omicron will spread rapidly in India, experts predict

Omaicron variant has added to the country's concerns. So far, 38 patients with omicron have been found in the country. Omicron patients have been found in 6 states and 2 union territories. At the same time, the predictions made by experts in South Africa have raised concerns. Juliet Pulliam, director of SACEMA, predicts that Omicron will spread rapidly in India. He made the prediction in an interview with the Economic Times. India must be prepared to face the worst of times. Omicron is spreading much faster than the previous variant. People who have been vaccinated can also get infected with omicron, said Juliet Pulliam.

What was seen in South Africa is now being seen in other parts of the world. Omicron variants will spread rapidly in India, Pulliam said. 'People with low immunity will get sick just like the previous variant of Omicron. The omicron is reducing the effect of the vaccine. Pfizer's booster dose provides some protection against this variant, as seen in the UK, 'he said.

The omicron variant corona is able to reduce the effect of the preventive vaccine and it is spreading rapidly. The number of omicron cases will soon exceed the number of delta patients. The WHO estimates that omicron is more contagious and will outperform Delta in terms of patient numbers. The cases of omicron spreads faster than in delta. The effects of the vaccine diminish after omicron infection. The medical world is worried about the possibility of symptoms being reduced in the case of Omaicron.