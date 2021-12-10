Omicron: No reason to worry if covid 3rd wave hits India due to Omicron

South Africa is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of corona patients due to the omicron variant. In the first six days of December alone, 70,000 new cases were reported in the country. In the first week of November, 200 to 300 patients were seen daily. Now this number has gone up from 8 to 10 thousand. The world is also alerted by these statistics.

Where new patients are found every day

England - 45,691

Germany - 51,592

Russia - 31,096

United States - 1,07,642

France - 59,019

Although the highest covid positivity rate is currently in African countries, the death rate there is low. So even though the omicron has increased the infection there, the death rate there is low.

Where are the most corona deaths currently?

United States: 1722

Russia: 1182

Poland: 504

Ukraine: 467

Germany: 448

A fourth wave is looming in Africa. It is feared that a 3rd wave will also hit India in January. The current situation shows that even if a wave is caused by omicron, it will not be very dangerous, it will not be as life threatening as other waves. Although corona is caused by omicron variant, the symptoms are mild. Many are undergoing treatment at home.