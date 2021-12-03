Omicron scare: Karnataka CM chairs meeting with experts, senior health officials to discuss medicine, treatment protocol

A day after two cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 were detected in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday chaired a meeting with experts and senior officials and directed the technical advisory committee members to analyze and advise on the test report of both the cases that have been reported.

As two cases of Omicron mutant virus have been detected in India, about 400 cases have been reported in the entire world.

"There is no official study of these cases that have been reported. Mild symptoms are seen in infected persons. No death cases were reported," said the Chief Minister in the meeting.

The Chief Minister asked officials to write a letter to the Centre requesting to provide a detailed report of the cases from the National Center For Biological Sciences (NCBS) laboratory.

Bommai also directed the authorities to take strict precautionary measures.

"International passengers will be checked at the airport and sent outside after getting the negative report. Testing machines are additionally being installed for the convenience of passengers. In talks with airline companies, it has been suggested to create awareness among passengers," directed the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Bommai also advised officials to take precautions against the delta virus infection and the new variant of coronavirus 'Omicron'.

The Chief Minister made vaccination compulsory for people who go to movies and malls and for parents of children attending school.

He also made it compulsory for government employees to get fully vaccinated.

"100 per cent testing in Nursing and Paramedical Training Institutes. Individuals over 65 years of age with health problems will also be tested," said the Chief Minister.

It was instructed in the meeting that the number of people attending any conference, marriage and other events and gatherings will be limited to 500.

The meeting was informed that testing capability and test target will be increased. Health workers have been instructed to increase their testing.

Bommai directed the Department of Health to make arrangements to provide treatment facilities. Oxygenated beds should be furnished and suggested that oxygen plants be equipped.

"Oxygen availability, transportation, supply network must be awakened. It is suggested to ensure the availability of drugs, to increase the detection rate of the connected. It was decided to start a statewide control room," said the Chief Minister.

"The High Ground Police have been asked to conduct a thorough investigation into the discrepancy in the test reports of a person infected with an Omicron virus travelling from South Africa," the meeting was further informed.

Earlier, before the meeting, Bommai while speaking to reporters here today had said, "Experts' views and suggestions would be sought on formulating medicine and treatment protocol for Omicron at the meeting to be held today(Friday) afternoon. The meeting has been convened in the light of the confirmation of 2 Covid cases of Omicron variant in the state detected after the Genome Sequencing."

"I have already instructed the officials to gather complete information about these cases. Primary and Secondary contacts with complete case history would be traced. The meeting would discuss in detail the medical and behavioural protocol being followed in various countries regarding the Omicron variant," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

