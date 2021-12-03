Omicron Scare: Only fully vaccinated allowed in malls and theatres in Karnataka

Karnataka has introduced updated Covid-19 guidelines, based on recommendations by the technical advisory committee, after two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in the state. According to the updated guidelines, all cultural activities/fests, functions have been postponed till January 15, 2022 in all educational institutions. The guidelines make it mandatory for parents of students aged below 18 to be vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Entry to malls, cinema halls, theatres will only be allowed to fully vaccinated persons. Permitted attendance for all gatherings, meetings, conferences, etc has been limited to 500. Organisers to will be held responsible for ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour. All government servants will be mandatorily inoculated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Omicron cases are increasingly being reported from countries outside of South Africa and given its characteristics, it is likely to spread to more countries, including India. However, the scale and magnitude of rise in cases and most importantly the severity of disease that will be caused is still not clear. The WHO has rushed a team of experts to South Africa's Gauteng province, the epicentre of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, to ramp up surveillance and contact tracing efforts as the country grapples with rising cases of infections. Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa exactly a week ago, now has been detected in at least 24 countries around the world, including India. The Union government on Thursday said two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka and asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, a central government official said during a press conference in New Delhi.