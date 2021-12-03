Omicron scare! People above age of 40 to given given booster dose, Centre to take decision soon?

Given the dangers of the Omicron variant in most countries of the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom, the process of giving booster doses to the public has begun rapidly. Due to the new variant of Corona in India, it has been recommended that booster dose of Corona vaccine be given to all people above 40 years of age. This recommendation has been made to the Central Government by the Top Indian Genome Scientist. Therefore, if the Center decides now, people above 40 years of age may have to take booster dose of vaccine.

The recommendation was made in the weekly bulletin of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing labs set up by the government to monitor genomic variations of COVID-19. The INSACOG bulletin states that vaccination of those who have not been vaccinated and booster doses for people over 40 may be considered. First of all, the most high-risk people should be given priority.

India, which has been safe so far, was on Thursday added to the list of countries infected with omicron. In Karnataka, two passengers from abroad were hit by a corona and it was found that they have been infected with omicron variant. Both the patients are 66 and 46 years old. Both were vaccinated. Both patients had mild symptoms of corona. So far, omicron-infected patients have been found in 29 countries. The WHO has said that Omicron covid variant is a matter of concern. Patients with this variant were first found in South Africa.