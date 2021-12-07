Omicron Threat : Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till January 5 by UP govt

In the wake of the Omicron scare, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in Lucknow district till January 5, 2022. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations as well as the lurking threat of the new COVID-19 variant and farmers' protest, the Lucknow Police informed. With the new restrictions in place, a gathering or procession with more than five people will not be permitted in the region. UP Police has also released guidelines to tackle the law and order situation in the district.

The police force will be deployed at the examination centres of UPCS, PSC, or any other government-related examination to stop anti-social elements and people involved in cheating (scandals), the order read. According to the new guidelines issued, people travelling to Uttar Pradesh need to undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. According to the new guidelines, all the people who test positive for Coronavirus need to undergo genome tests. The new rules have been introduced for the people coming to the state as cases of the new variant have been reported in other parts of the country. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to ramp up the vaccination programme. So far, no case of Omicron has been detected in UP.