Omicron Variant: Covishield effective against Omicron, shows study

There is good news in the growing threat of the Omicron variant. A study has been conducted in the UK to find out which vaccine is more effective on the Omicron variant. The list of effective vaccines also includes the Indian-made Covishield vaccine. This is good news.

A study was conducted in Britain to look at the growing threat of omicron worldwide. The study found that people who took booster doses of vaccines from 7 companies around the world developed more immunity. These 7 vaccines include the Covishield vaccine. The vaccine is manufactured by Oxford-AstraZeneca, an Indian company. This is good news for Indians as Covishield vaccine is the most widely used vaccine vaccine in India.

In the UK, research has been done on people who have been vaccinated with Covishield or Pfizer. This research was observed by giving booster dose after giving two doses of vaccine. Previous research has shown that Covishield and Pfizer vaccines are effective in boosting immunity for up to six months after receiving two doses of the vaccine. Many vaccine companies are demanding booster doses of the vaccine. Meanwhile, research has shown that the effectiveness of vaccines decreases over time after vaccination. A third dose of the vaccine, the booster dose, has not been extensively studied.

7 vaccines more effective with Covaxin

According to research released on Thursday, booster doses of Covishield, Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Valneva and CureVac vaccines are more effective. Has arrived. The research involved 2,878 seniors. Volunteers experienced general symptoms of fatigue, headaches, and pain in the hands after vaccination. Some people also experienced serious side effects from the vaccine.

Effects on dose taken

Research has shown that people who receive a dose of booster doses of seven vaccines after 10 to 12 weeks have increased immunity. Scientists say they are monitoring how long the effects of the booster dose will last.