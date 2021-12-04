Omicron Variant: Health secretary writes to six states to be on alert

The new variant of the corona, Omicron, found in South Africa, has now reached 38 countries around the world. In India too, three people have been found infected with the new Corona variant. The central government has started taking precautions to curb this variant. The Union Health Secretary has written to six states expressing concern over the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

These six states include Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Mizoram. The health ministry is concerned about the rising number of cases of corona in these states. The Center has directed the states to comply with the test, track, treatment, vaccination and corona rules. Also, the Ministry of Health has expressed concern over the rising mortality rate and covid cases in Kerala. Meanwhile, new cases of corona are on the rise in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, the number of corona cases has increased in three districts of Tamil Nadu and four districts of Karnataka. The situation is similar in Odisha and Mizoram. Here, too, the health ministry has expressed concern over the increase in new corona patients in some districts.

On the other hand, this new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, found in South Africa, has raised concerns in countries around the world. So far, more than 30 countries have been embroiled in controversy over this new variant. India has also joined the list of countries infected with the Omicron variant. In India, two patients were found infected with Omycron variant in Corona Karnataka on Thursday (Dec. 03). After this, a person has been found infected with Omicron variant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The man had returned to India from South Africa.