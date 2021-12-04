Omicron Variant: Omicron-infected doctor says he is doing fine, talks about symptoms of variant

A new variant of the coronavirus Omicron in India has caused a stir around the world. Omicron has also hit India. Two patients with Omicron were found in Karnataka this week. One of them is a 46-year-old doctor. But the infected doctor is fine now. He told that he did not have any problems. This new variant found in South Africa is said to be very dangerous and spreads very fast. In that case, are the symptoms different? Such a question is also being asked. Let's see, what did the infected doctor himself say about this?

The infected doctor told the English newspaper Times of India that being locked up at home is more painful than illness. Doctors said he first quarantined himself when he learned he had a corona infection. His wife and children have also been quarantined. The affected doctor is currently doing well. However, he is still in the hospital.

Talking about Omicron's symptoms, he said that he was experiencing extreme body pain. He also had a mild fever, but did not have difficulty breathing. His oxygen levels were also consistently normal. He had been suffering from fever since November 21. The very next day he gave a swab for RT-PCR test. The doctor said, 'I didn't have a cold. Also I only had a fever up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The doctor stayed home on the first day after being found infected. He then decided to be admitted to a private hospital. The doctor further said, 'On November 25, I was given a dose of monoclonal antibodies. This greatly benefited me. The next day I had no symptoms of corona. A few days ago, a virologist had said that monoclonal antibodies or cocktail treatment did not have much effect on omicron.

Doctors rushed him to the hospital, but his wife, who is also a doctor by profession, developed corona symptoms. He then decided to take the test on November 26. His test came back positive. Later, his daughter also contracted corona. But then their RT-PCR tests came back negative. Also, on Thursday, when doctors learned he was infected with Omicron, he was re-admitted to the hospital.