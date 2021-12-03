Omicron Variant: Omicron raises fears in India; booster vaccine dose required? here's what NITI Aayog said

The new variant of the Corona has raised worries around the world. Similarly, a new variant of Corona, Omicron, has been found in India. Two people have been diagnosed with a new variant in Bangalore. Does the new variant of the Corona, Omicron, require any changes in vaccination? A booster dose or a third dose of corona vaccine is required? Vaccination of children has not started yet, so is it necessary to start vaccinating them immediately to prevent this virus? Many such questions are currently being raised.

According to figures released by the Union Ministry of Health, little is known about the new variant of Corona. Scientists around the world are trying to find out more about the virus. Similarly, decisions about vaccination are made on the basis of science and scientific criteria. According to the Union Ministry of Health, the information received so far about the virus is insufficient. Efforts are underway to find out more. Another dose of vaccine or booster dose should be given? It is impossible to say anything definite about this. Such decisions regarding vaccines or treatments are made taking into account all aspects, scientific evidence, research.

According to VK Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog, the most important thing is that the features of Omicron, its effects, are all being looked at and being understood. Today, not only in the country but in the whole world, no decision has been taken on vaccination or treatment. What we also told you is the current situation. It will be worthwhile to decide on the variant once more information is available.

VK Paul said: "The government's view on immunization of children is that any decision on this should be taken on the basis of scientific criteria only when we have the complete information. That is, the direction in which the strategy is headed, the implications for the booster dose, all these studies, its scientific aspects are being carefully studied and closely monitored. This is being discussed in the technical and scientific circles. Therefore, the decision will be made on the basis of the scientific facts that come to the fore.

While the coronavirus crisis has been raging for the past two years, the new omicron variant of the corona has added to the concern. Two Omicron patients have been found in Karnataka. The Union Ministry of Health has given this news in a press conference held yesterday.

According to Lav Agarwal of the Ministry of Health, 373 omicron patients have been found in 29 countries around the world. The omicron variant is spreading faster than the beta and delta variants. According to the World Health Organization, 42 to 52 mutations have been found in variants of the omicron so far. According to reports so far, this variant of Omicron is not very intense.