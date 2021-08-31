On Calcutta HC orders, CBI registers 10 more cases related to violence in WB; 31 cases filed so far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 10 more cases in compliance with the orders of the High Court at Calcutta, passed on August 19 and taken over the investigation of the cases, earlier registered in different Police Stations of West Bengal on various allegations.

As per an official release, of this set of cases, the first case was registered at police station Nalhati of District Birbhum on the allegations that on May 14, in the afternoon while the complainant was going to Madhuri from Nalhati and was near the police Camp, two unknown labourers told him that one person was lying in the paddy field by the side of Canel Bank road.

The complainant rushed to the spot and got to know that a resident of the nearby Jagdhari village was lying dead in the paddy field of Moijuddin. The complainant made a phone call to Nalhati Police Station after which police arrived at the spot and took the body to Rampurhat Hospital. It has been alleged that some miscreants had killed the victim.

The second case had been registered at Santiniketan police station of Birbhum district on allegations of gang rape.

The third case was registered at Ramnagar police station of South 24 Parganas district on allegations that on the morning of May 29, the son of the complainant had gone to a nearby market when the accused were extorting money from shopkeepers.

It was further alleged that the accused attacked the complainant's son when he protested the extortion. The complainant's son died on the spot and the accused fled after allegedly hurling bombs.

The fourth case was registered at Jagaddal police station of 24 Parganas district on the allegations that the accused were carrying arms and firearms when the complainant was going home on a bike.

It was further alleged that the complainant was beaten by the accused when he blew a horn from behind. The elder brother of the complainant rushed to the spot and the accused persons ran away. After some time, when the elder brother of the complainant was standing alone, the accused knocked him down by shooting him from behind. It was further alleged that one of the accused put his firearm in the mouth of the complainant's brother and sat on his chest while other accused continuously beat him with butt of guns. The accused allegedly shot the victim in his belly and ran away after hurling bombs. The victim died on the way to Kolkata.

The fifth case was registered at Police Station Narendrapur police station of South 24 Parganas district on the allegations that the accused, on the morning of May 20, attacked the house of the complainant with the iron road, bamboo, pistol and stick.

It was further alleged that the accused tied the hands and feet of the complainant's husband and started beating him severely. When the complainant tried to save her husband, she was allegedly pushed down and molested.

It was also alleged that the accused threw the blood-soaked victim in a jungle on the bank of a pond. The next morning, the complainant, after getting information, rushed to a nursing home where her husband died.

The sixth case was registered at Bhatar police station of Purba Bardhaman district on the allegations that on May 2, the accused came to the complainant's premises with deadly weapons and broke open the house. It was further alleged that her whole house was ransacked and she ran away and fell.

The seventh case was registered at Domjur police station of Howrah district on the allegations that the accused attacked the house, properties and business establishments of the complainant. It was further alleged that the properties were put on fire and bombs were hurled. Gold ornaments and cash were allegedly looted. It was also alleged that the modesty of the complainant and other family members were outraged.

The eighth case was registered at the Jamboni police station of Jhangram district on the allegations that the accused had beaten up the complainant's elder brother on May 5 and left him smeared in blood. The victim was rescued by the complainant and hospitalized at Jhargram Super Specialty Hospital where the said victim died.

The ninth case was registered at police station Nandigram district Purba Midnapore on the allegations that the accused had suddenly attacked the complainant's uncle and seriously wounded him. The victim was initially hospitalized at Nandigram Hospital and was further shifted to PG Hospital in Kolkata where the said victim died.

The tenth case was registered at police station Khejuri district Purba Midnapore on the allegations of rape.

CBI has so far registered 31 cases and investigation is continuing in these cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

