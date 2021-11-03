On Diwali, Delhi Metro to run last train service at 10 pm on all lines, except Green line

On the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, the Delhi Metro will operate its last train services at 10 pm from all its terminal stations except the Green Line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said today.

On regular days the last trains start from 11 pm at all its stations.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 4, will start at 10pm from terminal stations of all metro lines except Green Line (i.e, Line-5 from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahdurgarh) stations)," the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

DMRC further said that the last metro train service from the terminal stations of Green Line will be as per the revised schedule: Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok at 9 pm; Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Kirti Nagar at 9:10 pm; Inderlok to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh at 9:30 pm and Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh at 9:30 pm.

