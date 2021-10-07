One apprehended for selling Leopard skin in Odisha's Kandhamal

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Wednesday apprehended a man allegedly selling leopard skin in Siptiguda village in Kandhamal district.

The accused has been identified as Bidyadhar Nayak.

As per a release by the police, STF conducted a raid along with Baliguda forest officials after receiving information on the deal of sale of leopard skin, during which Nayak was arrested. He was handed over to the forest officials for legal action after he failed to produce any valid authority in support of the possession of leopard skin.

Investigation into the matter is still on.

( With inputs from ANI )

