One Army jawan dead, 2 injured during training activity near Pathankot

One Army jawan died while the other two were injured during training activity organised near Punjab's Pathankot due to severe weather conditions, said an Army source on Saturday.

"During an organised training activity in the area under the 9 Corps under extreme weather conditions, one soldier lost his life while two others are serious. More details awaited," said Army sources.

The injured jawans are admitted to a military hospital in Pathankot.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

