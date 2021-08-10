One CRPF jawan injured in J-K's Shopian terrorist attack

Published: August 10, 2021 09:04 AM

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after, terrorists on Tuesday attacked CRPF road opening party at Kralcheck Zainapora in Shopian.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a BJP sarpanch along with his wife, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The police also informed that the area has been cordoned off and a search is also underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

