One CRPF jawan injured in J-K's Shopian terrorist attack
By ANI | Published: August 10, 2021 09:04 AM2021-08-10T09:04:19+5:302021-08-10T09:15:02+5:30
One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after, terrorists on Tuesday attacked CRPF road opening party at Kralcheck Zainapora in Shopian.
More details are awaited.
Earlier on Monday, a BJP sarpanch along with his wife, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.
The police also informed that the area has been cordoned off and a search is also underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
