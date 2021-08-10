One CRPF jawan injured in J-K's Shopian terrorist attack

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after, terrorists on Tuesday attacked CRPF road opening party at Kralcheck Zainapora in Shopian.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a BJP sarpanch along with his wife, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The police also informed that the area has been cordoned off and a search is also underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

