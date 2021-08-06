One held for burglary at Cidas Almas Chapel in Goa's Margao

Fatorda Police apprehended one person for committing theft at Cidas Almas Chapel in the Fatorda suburb of Margao, informed south Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh.

"Police personnel from Fatorda station visited the spot and found that the lock of the main door of the Chapel was broken. Thieves had also broken the lock of the donation box and stolen cash worth Rupees 2000," Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

An accused, identified as Amjad Khan (38), resident of Shegaon in Maharashtra was arrested by the police. During the investigation, he confessed, and Rs. 1423 was seized from his possession. He also said that he was part of a previous theft at the same chapel as well, Singh further said.

A case has been registered against Amjad Khan at Fatorda police station.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

