One held with leopard skin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 For the third time in November, Odisha police have seized a leopard skin and arrested one person in Boudh district, officials said here on Monday.

On the basis of reliable information, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police, with the help of forest officials, conducted a raid on Sunday near Kantamal in Boudh district and seized a leopard skin from the possession of a person.

The accused person has been identified as Sachitan Nayak from Kandhamal district, the STF said in a statement.

On November 10, the police had seized one leopard skin from the same district and arrested two persons. Another leopard skin was seized by the police in Mayurbhanj district on November 2.

During the last one year, the STF has seized 21 leopard skins. STF is the specialised wing of Odisha police mandated to curb organised crime in the state.

