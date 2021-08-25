One held with tiger skin, nails in Odisha

Forest officials on Tuesday detained a person over the possession of tiger skin and nails in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

Acting on an input, the forest officials of the Kegaon Range of Kalahandi North Forest raided the premises of Tingipadar village and arrested a man with the tiger skin.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Kandiri who hails from Jharkhand.

Both the tiger skin and nails will be tested in the lab as per rules, said Kesab Majhi, Forest Ranger of the Kegaon Range.

( With inputs from ANI )

