One in every two families paid over Rs 750 for COVID antibody test in India: Survey

One in every two families paid over Rs 750 for the COVID antibody test in India, said a survey.

The online survey has been conducted LocalCircles, a community social media platform. The purpose behind conducting the survey was to know the percentage of people who got antibody test done and the aggregate amount they have paid for the same.

According to the survey, 29 per cent of the respondents said they paid Rs 1,000 or more during their COVID antibody test. Further, 21 per cent said they paid between Rs 750-1000 and 14 per cent said they paid between Rs 500-750. While, 24 per cent said they paid Rs 250-500 and 7 per cent said they paid less than Rs 250. 5 per cent respondents did not say anything.

"On an aggregate basis, 50 per cent of citizens who got a COVID antibody test done paid over Rs 750 for it," said LocalCircles release.

According to the survey, 15 per cent of citizens said that multiple members got the COVID antibody test done multiple times this year and 14 per cent said multiple members got it done once this year.

The survey further said that 14 per cent of citizens said only one member underwent COVID antibody test multiple times this year while 9 per cent said one of their family members got it done once this year.

54 per cent of the respondents said no one has got the test done once this year and 6 per cent did not have an opinion.

On an aggregate basis, 40 per cent of families have one or more members who underwent the COVID antibody test done this year.

The survey included 24,000 responses from 318 districts of India.

"LocalCircles has conducted a study to get an idea of the percentage of citizens or their families who have gotten their COVID antibody test this year. It also sought to understand the aggregate amount people are paying to get the antibody test, aimed to understand if there has been overcharging and if the government should introduce a cap for such a test, especially as many more people may likely take it months after the second dose of vaccine to check antibody levels," reads the release.

LocalCircles has also written a letter to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the complaints received by them on the high price charged by the labs for tests. It urged the government to ensure price capping on these tests.

"Many citizens have been undertaking the COVID antibodies test to find out if they have antibodies. In addition, many people have reported taking the COVID antibodies test a few weeks after taking a vaccine dose as well. One of the complaints received repeatedly by LocalCircles was the high price of COVID antibodies test anywhere from Rs 600 to Rs 2000. To better understand the state of affairs on the ground, LocalCircles conducted a survey," the release adds.

( With inputs from ANI )

