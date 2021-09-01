One injured in roof collapse in Maharashtra's Kalwa

The roof of a house collapsed in Kalwa's Gholai Nagar near Thane due to a landslide on Wednesday and an eight-year-old girl sustained a minor injury.

The incident happened at Jeevan Deep Chawl in Gholai Nagar, Kalwa (East) at 3 am on Wednesday.

Officials of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are present at the spot.

On August 7, a similar incident was reported at the same place when six houses at Ma Kali chawl were swept away due to the landslide. At that time also, no casualties were reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

