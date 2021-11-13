One killed, 12 injured in road accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Nov 13 One person was killed and 12 injured on Saturday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.

Police said a Sumo taxi went out of the driver's control at Digdol and plunged into a deep gorge.

"One person was killed while 12 people, including four children, were injured. The vehicle was overloaded with passengers when it met with the accident," the police added.

"Quick response teams of police and the Army assisted by the locals reached the spot and shifted the injured to the district hospital in Ramban."

"Doctors attending on the injured said the condition of some of them is critical", the police said.

