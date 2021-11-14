One killed in landslide in Kerala's Ernakulam

One person was killed in a landslide that occured at Kalamassery of Kerala's Ernakulam district, said the police on Sunday.

As per the police, only one casualty has been confirmed by the Kalamassery Police so far. No other casualties or injured so far.

The deceased has been identified as Thankarajan N, 66, who is a native of Udiyankulangara in the Thiruvananthapuram district. The deceased is a lorry driver who usually parks his lorry on the same road where the landslide occured, said the police.

"The incident took place while he getting out of the lorry. I heard the sound and rushed there. But I could only see the head of him from under the rock. The body was at the bottom of the rock. He died at the spot. Then I called the police and the police and fire force team arrived on the spot and recovered the body from under the rock," said Ramesh, a witness of the incident.

The incident occurred very near to the NH-47, added the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

